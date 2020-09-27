Left Menu
Do not act on anonymous corruption complaints or face action: CVC to govt depts

All chief vigilance officers -- who act as distant arm of the CVC to check corruption -- and administrative authorities should ensures strict compliance to these instructions, it said. The Commission said that earlier orders by the DoPT and the CVC prescribed that “no action would be taken on anonymous/pseudonymous complaints” by ministries/ departments/organisations..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:10 IST
Anonymous corruption complaints should not be taken cognisance of, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has told all government departments, saying any violation of this guideline will be “viewed seriously”. The move comes after the probity watchdog noticed instances wherein some departments/organisations were taking cognisance of anonymous complaints, despite strict guidelines issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the CVC.

“Such non-compliance/violation of guidelines by the concerned authorities would be viewed seriously,” said the order issued on Thursday. All chief vigilance officers -- who act as distant arm of the CVC to check corruption -- and administrative authorities should ensures strict compliance to these instructions, it said.

