Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian police detain protesters as tens of thousands rally against Lukashenko

With Western countries preparing to impose new sanctions on Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused them of attempting to sow "chaos and anarchy". Police detained 150 people during protests on Saturday, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:34 IST
Belarusian police detain protesters as tens of thousands rally against Lukashenko

Belarusian security forces began detaining people on Sunday as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk for the seventh straight weekend calling on veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

Riot police pulled people out of crowds and hauled them away into vans, a Reuters witness said. The Russian news agency Interfax said at least 10 people had been detained. Several metro stations were shut and the mobile internet disrupted. Belarus plunged into turmoil after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in the Aug 9 election that his opponents say was blatantly rigged. He denies electoral fraud and says the protests have foreign backing.

Lukashenko was inaugurated for a sixth term on Wednesday in a ceremony held without any prior announcement, sparking more protests and condemnation from the European Union, the United States and Britain. Russia said the EU's decision not to recognise Lukashenko as the legitimate president contradicted international law and amounted to indirect meddling in the country.

"We are witnessing a power crisis in Belarus with an authoritarian administration that is not able to accept the logic of democracy," French President Emmanuel Macron told le Journal du Dimanche in comments published on Sunday. "It is clear that Lukashenko must go."

A former Soviet collective farm manager, the 66-year-old Lukashenko has been in power for over a quarter of a century and shows no inclination to resign, buoyed by support from traditional ally Russia. With Western countries preparing to impose new sanctions on Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused them of attempting to sow "chaos and anarchy".

Police detained 150 people during protests on Saturday, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Barbara Lewis)

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army sprays disinfectants in areas near LoC in Poonch

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Army on Sunday sprayed disinfectants at community facilities, public transport, hospitals and residential areas in Daradulian and Jhullas villages near the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district, a def...

'Taiwan is Taiwan': China name dispute moves from birds to climate change

The dispute over international organisations referring to Taiwan as Chinese has moved from wild bird conservation to climate change, after a global alliance of mayors began listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its website. Chin...

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Catalunya MotoGP to reclaim championship lead

Petronas Yamahas Fabio Quartararo won his third race of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP world championship standings. Frenchman Quartararo won his first race since his back-to-...

President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

A new law that provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English, has been notified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. The Jammu and Kas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020