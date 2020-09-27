Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangster's properties worth Rs 1.05 crore attached in UP's Raebareli

“A two-storey house with an estimated worth of Rs 90 lakh and a Mahindra car worth Rs 15 lakh, both belonging to Rastogi, were attached on Sunday under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act,” the district police said in a statement.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:30 IST
Gangster's properties worth Rs 1.05 crore attached in UP's Raebareli

Immovable and movable properties estimated to be around Rs 1.05 crore of a gangster were attached by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday, officials said. The attached properties, including a house in the city, belong to Rajiv Kumar Rastogi alias Raju Sonar, a history-sheeter in nearly two dozen criminal cases, the officials said. “A two-storey house with an estimated worth of Rs 90 lakh and a Mahindra car worth Rs 15 lakh, both belonging to Rastogi, were attached on Sunday under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act,” the district police said in a statement. The action has been carried out under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb financial resources of gangsters, according to the police. There are at least 22 FIRs lodged against him at various police stations in the district and he has been booked under the UP Goonda Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act, among others, according to officials. He has also been booked in cases of rioting, loot, attempted murder and for offences against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the officials said.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt chief whip tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and another ruling BJD MLA tested positive for the infection, official source...

At least 16 dead in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

At least 16 military and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to w...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Nishikori battles past Evans in five setsJapans Kei Nishikori surrendered two sets 6-1 but still managed to battle past Britains Dan Evans on Sunday and into the second round of t...

Akalis breaking ties 'unfortunate', says Pb BJP leaders

Describing the Akalis move of snapping its ties with the NDA as unfortunate, the Punjab BJP on Sunday asserted that the party is capable of fighting and winning the 2022 Punjab assembly polls all alone. The BJP leaders of the state unit of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020