Gangster's properties worth Rs 1.05 crore attached in UP's Raebareli

Immovable and movable properties estimated to be around Rs 1.05 crore of a gangster were attached by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday, officials said. The attached properties, including a house in the city, belong to Rajiv Kumar Rastogi alias Raju Sonar, a history-sheeter in nearly two dozen criminal cases, the officials said. “A two-storey house with an estimated worth of Rs 90 lakh and a Mahindra car worth Rs 15 lakh, both belonging to Rastogi, were attached on Sunday under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act,” the district police said in a statement. The action has been carried out under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb financial resources of gangsters, according to the police. There are at least 22 FIRs lodged against him at various police stations in the district and he has been booked under the UP Goonda Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act, among others, according to officials. He has also been booked in cases of rioting, loot, attempted murder and for offences against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the officials said.