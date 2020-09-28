Trump says he did not discuss election with court nominee Barrett

Trump says he did not discuss election with court nominee BarrettReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 03:56 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hopes his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is paying attention to the issue of mail-in ballot security but said he did not discuss the upcoming U.S. presidential election with her.
While Democrats have kept their focus on how Barrett might address specific policy questions, Trump accused critics of playing the religious "card" against the judge, who is Roman Catholic. Many conservatives hope that Barrett's joining the court could shift the United States to the right on hot-button issues, including by curbing abortion rights. (Reporting By Tim Ahmann and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Diane Craft)
