Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearing encounter, criminal surrenders in UP's Sambhal

Fearing encounter, an alleged criminal carrying Rs 15,000 reward, surrendered at Nakhasa police station in Sambhal district.

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 09:50 IST
Fearing encounter, criminal surrenders in UP's Sambhal
Dharmpal Singh, Station House Officer Nakhasa police station speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fearing encounter, an alleged criminal carrying Rs 15,000 reward, surrendered at Nakhasa police station in Sambhal district. According to the police, the criminal was carrying Rs 15,000 reward.

Dharmpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Nakhasa police station told ANI, "A wanted criminal surrendered at the police station. He wore a placard that read 'I am afraid of Sambhal police. I am a criminal and I am surrendering. Do not shoot me'." "He is in custody. Further action will be taken," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lightning rule out Stamkos for rest of Stanley Cup FinalsTampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not play again during the Stanley Cup Finals, head coach Jon Cooper said on Sunda...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Van Morrison takes fans back to magic time in coronavirus-shrouded LondonVeteran singer Van Morrison blew away the coronavirus blues in London on Friday night with a performance of stirri...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Tenet Crosses 280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With 3.4 MillionChristopher Nolans Tenet has topped 280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with 3...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. health agency reports 853 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total to 204,033The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 7,059,087 total COVID-19 cases, an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020