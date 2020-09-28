Fearing encounter, criminal surrenders in UP's Sambhal
Fearing encounter, an alleged criminal carrying Rs 15,000 reward, surrendered at Nakhasa police station in Sambhal district.ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 09:50 IST
Fearing encounter, an alleged criminal carrying Rs 15,000 reward, surrendered at Nakhasa police station in Sambhal district. According to the police, the criminal was carrying Rs 15,000 reward.
Dharmpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Nakhasa police station told ANI, "A wanted criminal surrendered at the police station. He wore a placard that read 'I am afraid of Sambhal police. I am a criminal and I am surrendering. Do not shoot me'." "He is in custody. Further action will be taken," he added. (ANI)
