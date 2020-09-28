Left Menu
Malaysia's palace to issue statement on Monday - official

Malaysia's palace will issue a statement on Monday amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government in the Southeast Asian country. The king is currently recovering at a hospital and the comptroller had said on Friday that the king would not be taking meetings for a week.

Malaysia's palace will issue a statement on Monday amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government in the Southeast Asian country. Palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters a statement would be issued, but did not say what it would be about.

Last week, Anwar said he has secured a "strong, formidable" majority from lawmakers to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. But he has to convince King Sultan Abdullah that he has the numbers to form a government. The king is currently recovering at a hospital and the comptroller had said on Friday that the king would not be taking meetings for a week.

