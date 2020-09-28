Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan

Those talks represent the most-serious effort yet at ending decades of war in Afghanistan that followed the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled its Taliban government, which then hosting al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden who planned the September 11 attacks.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:53 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan's top official in negotiations with the Taliban arrived in Pakistan's capital Monday on a three-day trip during which he will meet with the country's prime minister and other government officials. Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, was received by top government officials on arriving in Islamabad. Apart from meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Afghan reconciliation leader also will meet with President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials.

The council represents the Afghan government in historic peace negotiations with the Taliban which began in Qatar on September 12. Those talks represent the most-serious effort yet at ending decades of war in Afghanistan that followed the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled its Taliban government, which then hosting al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden who planned the September 11 attacks. The Afghan-Taliban talks come after a deal signed in February between the US and the Taliban. That aims to allow the US to withdraw from Afghanistan and end the longest military engagement in American history.

Many Taliban leaders have lived in Pakistan since the 1980s. In those years they were part of the Afghan mujahedeen, allies of the US in ending the 10-year occupation of the country by the Soviet Union. Pakistan has denied giving sanctuary to Taliban members following their ouster in 2001. However, both Washington and Kabul routinely accuse Islamabad of giving them a safe haven, citing the Taliban long ties with Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

Khan publicly has said his government facilitated the talks. He said now it was now up to the Afghans to seize this opportunity. Abdullah's visit "will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Pakistan fully supports all efforts for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a new ruggedized tablet that inherits the design of the Tab Active 2, making it apt for challenging work environments and comes with an upgraded performance for maximizing productivity.The...

Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws. He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states.Amarinder Si...

With EU help, Taiwan gets rare win in China naming dispute

Taiwan expressed satisfaction on Monday and said the European Union had stepped in to help after a global alliance of mayors stopped referring to Taiwanese cities as part of China, in a rare win for the island amid growing Chinese pressure....

Uber wins back London licence despite 'historical failings'

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away by the citys transport regulator over safety concerns, after a judge decided on Monday that it was a fit and proper operator.Transport for London TfL refu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020