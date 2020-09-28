Left Menu
Plea in HC to prevent stubble burning by Punjab, Haryana amid COVID-19 problems in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking immediate steps to prevent stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana on the grounds it would aggravate COVID-19 related problems. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre on an application which contended that stubble burning would increase the air pollution drastically in the national capital and could further aggravate the health problems in the city in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The application was moved by Sudhir Mishra, an advocate, who urged the court that the central government be directed to coordinate a meeting between chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to address the issue. During the hearing, Mishra told the court that stubble burning has already started in Punjab and Haryana.

The Centre told the bench that despite directions of the respective state governments not to engage in stubble burning or face penalties for violation, the farmers were doing it. The court listed the matter for hearing on October 22 and asked the central government to find out if any similar matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

The application was filed by Mishra in his main PIL moved in 2015 seeking directions to the Centre to take immediate steps to control increasing air pollution in the national capital. He has claimed that there is a direct connection between the increase in air pollution and the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

