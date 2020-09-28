Merkel paid personal visit to Kremlin critic Navalny - spokesman
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:32 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a personal visit to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in hospital last week, her spokesman said on Monday. Steffen Seibert confirmed an earlier report in Der Spiegel that Merkel visited Navalny while he was being treated for poisoning in the Charite hospital in Berlin.
He declined to say how long the meeting lasted nor what was discussed. Germany still expects an explanation from Moscow on the case, Seibert added.
