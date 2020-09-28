Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward held after encounter with Delhi police
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh following an encounter in the national capital on Sunday, informed the Delhi Police.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:38 IST
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh following an encounter in the national capital on Sunday, informed the Delhi Police. The criminal arrested by the police team has been identified as Praveen. He had sustained some injuries during the encounter.
"Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a criminal, Praveen, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh following an encounter, yesterday. The criminal has been injured," said police. More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)
