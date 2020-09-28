Four held for betting on IPL matches

Four held for betting on IPL matchesPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:50 IST
Four people were arrested for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Nakhasa area here, police said on Monday
The four -- identified as Nasim Akhtar, Mohammad Nazim, Aqib and Shakib -- were arrested on Sunday night from a house in Haus Bhadey Sarai, under the limits of the Nakhasa police station, SP Yamuna Prasad
Eleven mobile phones, a TV set and over Rs 11,000 in cash were recovered from them, the SP added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Premier League
- Nakhasa
- Shakib
- Mohammad Nazim
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Bodycare Creations signs on as official sponsor of Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League
IPL 2020: Bodycare Creations Signs on as Official Sponsor of Delhi Capitals for the 2020 Edition of Indian Premier League
YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020
Cricket.com remodels the way India follows Indian Premier League
Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League.