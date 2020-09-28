Four held for betting on IPL matches

Four people were arrested for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Nakhasa area here, police said on Monday

The four -- identified as Nasim Akhtar, Mohammad Nazim, Aqib and Shakib -- were arrested on Sunday night from a house in Haus Bhadey Sarai, under the limits of the Nakhasa police station, SP Yamuna Prasad

Eleven mobile phones, a TV set and over Rs 11,000 in cash were recovered from them, the SP added.