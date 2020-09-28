Rajnath unveils project for building underpasses connecting 3 IMA campuses in Dehradun

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a project for the construction of two underpasses connecting the North, Central and South campuses of the Indian Military Academy here via video conferencing. Conceived in 1978, the long-awaited project will connect the three campuses of the prestigious academy separated by the National Highway 72 which is also known as Chakrata Road.

Unveiling the project, the defence minister said it was unfortunate that a project like this meant for the convenience of the gentlemen cadets and people, in general, had to take more than 40 years to be launched. The underpasses will ease the flow of heavy traffic on the busy highway and also enhance training efficiency and security of the gentlemen cadets and IMA personnel who will not have to cross the highway to access training facilities distributed across the three campuses.

To be built at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore, the project is likely to be completed in two years. After the unveiling ceremony via video conferencing from New Delhi attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid the foundation stone of the project. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash, DGP Anil Raturi and IMA Commandant Lt Gen Jaiveer Singh Negi were present on the occasion.