Why CBI is dragging feet in probe against its ex-directors in corruption case, court asks agency

A Delhi court has pulled up the CBI for "dragging its feet" in a case of alleged corruption involving two of its ex-Directors, saying it may lead to an "inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations" regarding them. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal made the observation in a case of corruption against meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others and asked the agency to file a fresh status report in the matter.

The court asked the probe agency on Saturday whether the name of Ranjit Sinha, an ex-Director of the CBI, who was alleged to be linked to Qureshi, was also being investigated, "if so whether he was also examined in this case, if not why?" "Why CBI did not bring investigations in this case to a logical end by using tried and tested methods of investigations like searches, custodial interrogation of potential suspects? "Whether the alleged role of its another ex-Director Alok Verma was also investigated that he allegedly stalled or did not allow the investigations to reach its logical end during his tenure," the judge asked the CBI to apprise it on these points. It also asked why "A P Singh, ex-Director, CBl has not been examined in this case?" "Why CBI is dragging its feet in a case involving the roles of two of its ex-Directors, which may lead to an inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations qua them," the court asked.