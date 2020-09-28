J-K govt to amend rules for ease in issue of domicile certificate

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has agreed in principle to amend rules for ease in issue of domicile certificate, Union Northeast Development Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday after a discussion with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

"After discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CS Subrahmanyam, the UT Govt has agreed in principle to amend/modify rules for ease in issue of domicile certificate. Formal orders being issued soon," Singh tweeted.

He added, "This will particularly facilitate issuing Domicile Certificate to children producing PRC (permanent resident certificate) of any of the parents and women from outside married to PRC holder men." (ANI)