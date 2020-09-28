Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi man held for taking loan against stolen jewellery

A 22-year-old man, who had multiple cases of theft and burglary registered against him, was arrested in north Delhi's Burari area for taking a loan from a finance company allegedly against stolen gold items, police said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:48 IST
Delhi man held for taking loan against stolen jewellery

A 22-year-old man, who had multiple cases of theft and burglary registered against him, was arrested in north Delhi's Burari area for taking a loan from a finance company allegedly against stolen gold items, police said on Monday. The accused, Manish Mathur, is a resident of Sant Nag in Burari, they said.

Police said 14 cases of theft and burglary were solved with Mathur's arrest. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, during picket checking at 100 foot road, Transport Authority, Burari, a bike-borne man was seen coming from Burari Bypass towards Burari village, a senior police officer said.

Suspicion grew after the man got down from the motorcycle and started dragging it upon seeing police. He also asked the way to petrol pump in order to deceive police, the officer said. The details of his vehicle were checked and it was found that it was stolen from Burari area, the officer added.

During interrogation, Mathur said he used to commit burglary along with his accomplice Mahender. On the night of his arrest, he was going to Burari to commit one such crime, police said. On his instance, papers of a reputed finance company, where he had deposited stolen gold items, were also recovered. He has kept the stolen jewellery items in the finance company branch in Burari and had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh against them, police added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Corp Affairs Min extends deadline for various schemes amid COVID-19

Providing relief to companies amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions, the government has extended the duration of several schemes till December 31, including the fresh start scheme. The corporate affairs ministry has extended the...

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone to construct Underpasses at IMA Dehradun

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the construction of Underpasses at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, via video conferencing from here today.Addressing the ceremony Raksha Mantri said it is strange that it...

Bharat Vikas Parishad contributes Rs 2.11 cr to PM Cares Fund: Govt

A non-profit making social organisation, Bharat Vikas Parishad BVP, has contributed Rs 2.11 crore to the PM CARES Fund through Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday. Acknowledging...

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020