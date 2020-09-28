Left Menu
Regiment of Artillery commemorates 193rd Gunners Day at Western Command

Gunners Day marks the raising of the Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery on September 28, 1827. Maj Gen Harinder Singh, officiating major general of Artillery, Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti on the military station premises and paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives serving the country, the official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:21 IST
The Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army celebrated the 193rd Gunners Day on Monday at the Chandimandir military station, a defence spokesperson said here. Gunners Day marks the raising of the Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery on September 28, 1827.

Maj Gen Harinder Singh, officiating major general of Artillery, Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti on the military station premises and paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives serving the country, the official said. The Regiment of Artillery continues its quest for excellence and lives up to its motto "Sarvatra Izzat-o-Iqbal (Everywhere with Honour and Glory)", he added.

