Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the government's proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:47 IST
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the government's proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president. "I as the chair of the ruling party would be filing an intervening petition tomorrow," Education Minister G L Peiris said.

A total of 39 petitions have been filed so far in the Supreme Court against the controversial bill which was tabled in Parliament by the government. Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya has appointed a five-member bench of the Supreme Court to hear the petitions and the first day of hearing is on Tuesday.

The government on September 2 gazetted 20A, the new proposed legislation that would replace the 19th Amendment introduced in 2015 that curtailed the powers of the President and strengthened the role of Parliament. The apex court has 3 weeks from September 22 to determine if the proposed amendment would be consistent or ultra virus of the Constitution.

Among the petitioners are the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the main Tamil minority party TNA. All petitions have taken the common ground that the 20A if enacted would impinge on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The SJB petition has argued that the amendment could only become law if it would be passed with two thirds majority in Parliament and if approved in a referendum. The party's lawyers said that the 20A violates the principles of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The SJB led a noisy demonstration inside the parliamentary chamber when it was presented. They stressed that 20A would pave the way for autocracy. The 20A is meant to annul the 19A which was seen as a pro-democracy, good governance amendment which called for checks and balances in the presidential system while making Parliament more powerful.

The 19A was seen as the most progressive pro-democracy reformist move since Sri Lanka came to be governed under the all-powerful executive presidency in 1978. The 20th Amendment proposes to restore full legal immunity to the President, removing the provisions made in the 19A to take legal action against the President.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected with a mandate to abolish the 19A. During the last November's presidential elections and last month's parliamentary elections, Rajapaksa said that the 19A had made governance difficult as it created a rift between the executive president and prime minister.

He was also critical of the 19A provision which barred dual citizens from contesting elections. He had to renounce his US citizenship to contest the presidential election in November last.

His younger brother and SLPP founder and its National Organiser, Basil Rajapaksa, is a dual citizen of the US and Sri Lanka. There are five from the Rajapaksa family already in the government.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Need to ensure countries take their obligations seriously to combat climate change: India

India on Monday underscored the need to ensure that the nations take their obligations seriously to combat the climate change with the urgency it deserves. Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said India was do...

61 pc rural, 46 pc urban consumers in Rajasthan unaware of health harms of trans fats: CUTS Survey

Over 60 per cent of rural and 46 per cent of urban consumers in Rajasthan are unaware of adverse health impact of trans fats, according to a survey done by CUTS International. A sample survey was carried out in rural and urban areas of 1...

After stormy meet, AIADMK says "CM pick will be announced on Oct 7"

The AIADMKs executive committee meet here on Monday turned out to be stormy with the leadership question casting a shadow as the party deliberated the Chief Ministers face for the Assembly elections next year. After a five-hour long meeting...

Texas county on alert over brain-eating amoeba after death of 6-year-old

Texas has stepped up efforts to counter the threat posed by a brain-eating amoeba detected in the water supply of a coastal county that led to the death of a 6-year-old boy earlier this month. Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday issued a disaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020