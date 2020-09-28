Left Menu
Kshitij Ravi Prasad not ill treated during NCB custody: Mumbai court in remand order

Sending executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 3, a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday observed that no ill-treatment has been given to the accused during the course of his custody.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:49 IST
Kshitij Ravi Prasad not ill treated during NCB custody: Mumbai court in remand order
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sending executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 3, a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday observed that no ill-treatment has been given to the accused during the course of his custody. The court had also noted that the submissions of the accused that his statement recorded by the investigation officer was against his free consent.

The court, however, had noted that the present accused seems to be connected with the present crime in which the other accused have already been arrested by the NCB.It noted that Prasad, according to the remand papers, had taken the delivery of Ganja from the Karamjeet and his associate who are directly connected with accused Samual Miranda. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the NCB had submitted that the accused has a direct concern with the offence and added that he is not co-operating to reveal the truth.

"The conversation in the chat also requires to be intercepted. Some narcotics substance is also found during the search of his flat. The investigation is at the initial stage and therefore the detail custodial interrogation is necessary," NCB had submitted seeking nine-day custody. Prasad was produced before the Esplanade court on Sunday through video conferencing after being arrested by in connection with the alleged drug abuse nexus in Bollywood.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. (ANI)

