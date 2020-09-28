Maha: 8 held for submitting fake ITI certificates to get jobs

Eight people were arrested after a Jalna-based firm told police they had presented forged industrial training institute (ITI) certificates to get jobs, an official said on Monday.

They were among the 15 people recruited as turners and fitters by the firm a few years ago, he said.

"The firm conducted a background check and found that the 15 had submitted fake ITI certificates. The company fileda case in March before the lockdown. We have arrested eight of them," Assistant Inspector RS Shirsath of Chandanzira police station said.