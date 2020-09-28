60-year-old man shot dead outside his house in Haryana's Rohtak

A 60-year-old man was shot dead by an armed assailant outside his house in a village in Haryana's Rohtak district on Monday, with the deceased man's daughter telling police that her husband, with whom she had marital discord, and his associates could be behind the crime. Police said that the victim identified as Ranbir was cleaning a drain outside his house when he was shot.

A CCTV camera installed in the street showed an SUV with a Delhi registration number leaving the area after the crime was committed, police said. A police official told reporters at the crime spot that a bullet pierced through Ranbir's forehead and he died within minutes.

His family members who soon rushed outside found the man lying in a motionless state, he said. The police said Ranbir's daughter in her complaint has alleged that her husband, a Sub-Inspector with Delhi police, and his associates could be behind the crime.

The woman told the police that the couple had been living separately for some time due to strained marital relations. She has alleged that her husband had earlier threatened that he would kill his father.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under progress, police said, adding a hunt is on to trace the killer.