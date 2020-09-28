Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala man sentenced to life term for joining ISIS

The Special NIA court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,10,000 on Subahani Haja Moideen, a Keralite, who was arrested by the NIA in 2016 following a crackdown in Tamil Nadu with the help of central security agencies and other state police. The court on Friday had found him guilty under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation).

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:35 IST
Kerala man sentenced to life term for joining ISIS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man who was convicted for intentionally and knowingly joining ISIS and later proceeding to Iraq to further the activities of the dreaded terror group. The Special NIA court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,10,000 on Subahani Haja Moideen, a Keralite, who was arrested by the NIA in 2016 following a crackdown in Tamil Nadu with the help of central security agencies and other state police.

The court on Friday had found him guilty under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation). The court had also convicted him under UAPA Section 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation).

However, Moideen was found not guilty for an offence under IPC section 122 (Collecting arms, etc, with intention of waging war against the Government of India). The convict was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life under section 20 of the UAPA.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the Court said that the act of the convict is a blot on the cultural conscience of the state. "It is also a blow to its pride as one of the most progressive societies in the nation," NIA court judge P Krishna Kumar said.

"It is a painful realisation that youthful people are indoctrinated by such extremist ideologies and they are even prepared to renounce the eternal tie with their mother country, seemingly on their wishful thought that they could embrace their own paradise in that attempt. "Let us hope that Subahani Haja, once duly reformed, will tell them that the best rule of paradise must be the rule of law preserved by the Constitution of India," the Court said.

According to the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency, Moideen, hailing from Idukki district, intentionally and knowingly became an ISIS member in April 2015. To further the activities of ISIS, he proceeded to Iraq during April-September 2015, joined the terrorist organisation and waged war against the Government of Iraq, an Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India, the NIA had said in its charge sheet.

The case was registered by NIA in October, 2016, based on credible information that certain youths had entered into a conspiracy and were making preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India in order to further the objectives of proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish. On October 3, 2016, searches were conducted at the house of Moideen in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, which led to seizure of material indicating his travel to the theatre of conflict in West Asia and he was arrested on October 5.

Subsequent investigation revealed that he had exited India in April 2015 and joined the Islamic State in Iraq, where he had fought for the terrorist organisation. In September 2015, he returned to India and continued activities in support of the terrorist organisation.

He had also attempted to procure explosive material from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to make IEDs,according to the NIA.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise in 27 states for two straight weeks

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen for two weeks in a row in 27 out of 50 states, with North Carolina and New Mexico both reporting increases above 50 last week, according to a Reuters analysis. The United State...

IPL 13: Dube displays perfect finishing skills under de Villiers' guidance

What started as an aggressive attack at the top of the innings thanks to Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal lost steam in the middle overs as skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply. But Shivam Dube rose ...

Zimbabwe accuses opposition of gun-smuggling plot

Zimbabwes state security minister on Monday alleged a plot by rogue elements in the opposition working with Western governments to smuggle in guns and foment chaos, signalling another possible crackdown.Without providing evidence, Owen Ncub...

Canada's Quebec expected to announce new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

Quebec, the Canadian province hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, reported another sharp increase in daily infections on Monday, amid media reports that Premier Francois Legault would announce new restrictions for Montreal and capital Que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020