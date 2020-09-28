Army jawan dies of suicide in Bikaner

An Army jawan allegedly died by suicide on Monday by hanging himself to a tree here, police said. A complaint was lodged by Army's Lt. Colonel Dushyant at Sadar police station. The deceased, Subrat Mana, a resident of West Bengal, allegedly hanged himself to a tree inside the Army camp, Sadar police station SHO Mahaveer Prasad said.

He said the body has been kept at PBM Hospital's mortuary for conducting a post-mortem. The reason behind the death is not yet clear. Mana's family members have been informed about his death and the matter has been registered under CrPc Section 174.