Delhi SI allegedly injures woman friend, kills father-in-law in Haryana's Rohtak: Police

A Delhi Police inspector, who is on the run after shooting his woman friend, allegedly shot dead his 60-year-old father-in-law outside his house in Haryana's Rohtak district hours later on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the SI Sandeep Dahiya, allegedly had shot his woman friend during a quarrel with her in his car in north Delhi's Alipur area. The Delhi police had on Sunday said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC in the matter and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

Delhi Police sources on Monday said they have been informed by their Haryana counterparts about the SI's alleged involvement in the Rohtak incident. The SI's wife told the Rohtak district police that they had been living separately for some time due to strained marital relations and also alleged that her husband had earlier threatened that he would kill her father. The Rohtak Police on Monday said the victim identified as Ranbir was cleaning a drain outside his house when he was shot. A CCTV camera installed in the street showed an SUV with a Delhi registration number, leaving the area after the crime was committed, they said.

A police official told reporters at the crime spot that a bullet pierced through Ranbir's forehead and he died within minutes. His family members who soon rushed outside found the man lying motionless, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under progress, Rohtak police said, adding a hunt is on to trace the killer. Dahiya, on Sunday, had shot his woman friend during a quarrel with her in his car in north Delhi's Alipur area, Delhi Police had said. Another Delhi Police sub-inspector, Jaiveer, posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, had spotted the woman lying on the side of the road while he was crossing the Sai Mandir on the G T Karnal road and had taken her to a nearby hospital. On the way, the woman had revealed that she has been shot by Dahiya, presently posted at Lahori Gate police station. The woman and Dahiya were having an affair since last year. Since he has been a Division Officer, a 9MM Pistol with 10 rounds was allotted to him. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he was on duty in general 'gusth' (patrolling) from 9 pm to 1 am. But he didn't turn up for his duty and was marked absent, Delhi police had said.