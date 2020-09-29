Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

Kenneth Schroeder Jr., a magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, said that Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, a resident of Canada's Quebec province, was a flight risk and had showed an inclination to harm Trump and others if released.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:52 IST
Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump "a continuing danger" to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she was indicted.

H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr., a magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, said that Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, a resident of Canada's Quebec province, was a flight risk and had showed an inclination to harm Trump and others if released. Schroeder said he had considered the government's evidence that Ferrier had nearly 300 rounds of ammunition on her when she was arrested trying to enter the United States earlier this month, as well traces of ricin found at her home in Quebec.

"I conclude that there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant does constitute a continuing danger to the president of the United States as well as to members of the community," the judge said in the hearing. The envelope addressed to Trump was intercepted on Sept. 18 at the White House mail sorting facility in Washington, where U.S. Postal Service personnel flagged it as suspicious and contacted the FBI, according to an FBI affidavit filed with the charging documents.

Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 on the Canada-U.S. border between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario, and a grand jury in Washington returned an indictment last Thursday, according to court filings. Schroeder said Ferrier should be placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for the purpose of transferring her to Washington to face the charge that she threatened to kill and injure the president.

"Unfortunately, this country has a history of witnessing assassinations and attempted assassinations of the president of the United States, going back to Abraham Lincoln and then William McKinley here in this very city of Buffalo, New York, the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan and now numerous threats that have been made allegedly by the defendant against Donald J. Trump," the judge said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Azeri-Armenian conflict: Overall death toll rises to 67

Nagorno-Karabakhs defence ministry on Tuesday said that 27 of its fighters were killed in fighting with Azerbaijan forces, bringing their total military losses to 58. The overall death toll rose to 67 including nine civilian deaths -- seven...

Major US hospital chain goes offline after cyberattack

The US hospital chain Universal Healthcare Services announced in a statement on Monday local time that it has gone offline after being subject to a cyberattack, but its patient care operations have not been affected. The IT Network across U...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 2135 MEDVEDEV FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE AGAINFourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered an opening round defeat for a fourth consecu...

Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

Daniil Medvedevs miserable relationship with the French Open continued when the fourth seed was bundled out in the first round by Hungarys Marton Fucsovics late on Monday. With the time nearing midnight on a dank and near-deserted Court Suz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020