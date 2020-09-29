Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka hasn't taken decision on school reopening yet: S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, said State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:57 IST
Karnataka hasn't taken decision on school reopening yet: S Suresh Kumar
Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, said State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar said, "We have not taken any decision regarding reopening on schools in the state yet. The government does not have any such plans to reopen schools at present."

"We are taking the opinions of Legislators, MPs, and concerned people. We will also have a discussion with education experts and institutions," Kumar added. On September 20, the State government prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down. However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it had said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft study finds 4 in 10 consumers in India involved in bullying

Nearly 38 per cent of consumers across India comprising 34 per cent of adults and 43 per cent of teenagers said they were involved in an online bullying incident, according to a recent digital civility report by Microsoft. About 25 per cent...

South Korea says slain man tried to defect to North Korea

South Korea said on Tuesday that a government official slain by North Korean sailors wanted to defect, concluding that the man, who had gambling debts, swam against unfavourable currents with the help of a life jacket and a floatation devic...

OneUI 2.1 update brings new camera features to Galaxy M31 / M21

Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 smartphones in India. The latest update brings new camera features, performance improvements and September 2020 security patch to both the phones.The...

Coronavirus remakes South Koreans' Thanksgiving traditions

The coronavirus forced 84-year-old Chung Seong-ran to do something new to celebrate South Koreas Thanksgiving holiday instead of being visited by her daughter. With a welfare workers help, Chung sent a video greeting to her daughter for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020