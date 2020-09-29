Left Menu
Punjab Youth Congress chief held in connection with burning of tractor at India Gate

Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the burning of a tractor near India Gate on Monday, Delhi Police informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the burning of a tractor near India Gate on Monday, Delhi Police informed. Earlier, six people were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the burning of a tractor at the Rajpath and Mansingh Road near the India Gate in the national capital.

An FIR was registered under various sections including non-bailable sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Close to 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while raising slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

The workers, who were protesting against the farm laws, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck. (ANI)

