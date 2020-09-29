NABARD to undertake Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is embarking on a Sanitation Literacy Campaign (SLC) from October 2 to promote literacy on 'WASH' (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) in 2,000 villages across the country covering one lakh rural population. The objective of the campaign, which would continue till January 26, 2021, is to focus on inculcating significant behavioral changes towards adapting good hygiene and sanitation practices, according to a NABARD statement.

NABARD also said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, it has actively supported the Government of India in the construction of 3.29 crore household toilets by sanctioning and disbursing an amount of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 12,298 crore, respectively. "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for maintaining good hygiene and sanitation practices both at the community level as well as at individual level," it added.