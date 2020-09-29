Drug peddler held in Mumbai; Rs 14.4 lakh mephedrone seized

Mumbai Police have arrested a 22 -year-old drug peddler and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 14.40 lakh from his possession in suburban Goregaon, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a specific information, the Crime Branch laid a trap in the area on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Noormohammad Mehboob Khan, reached the Film City Road at 9.20 pm and was standing on a footpath while waiting for somebody, the official said, adding that his movements were suspicious. Before he could move further, a police team apprehended him. During his search, the police recovered480 grams of mephedrone from his possession, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as "meow meow" or MD, is a synthetic stimulant. The accused, who is a resident of Kamani area in Kurla, admitted during interrogation that he had come to supply drugs to his customers, the official said.

It also came to light that he was involved in at least 10 serious offences, including attempt to murder, and was also wanted in two criminal cases registered in suburban Ghatkopar, he said. The police are trying to find out from where the accused procured the banned drug and to whom he was going to supply it, he said.

A Mumbai court has remanded the accused in police custody till October 3, he added..