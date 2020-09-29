2G appeal case: Everyone will be given an effective hearing, Delhi HC assures

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday while passing an order for day-to-day hearing in 2G appeal matter assured all parties that everyone will be given an effective hearing. However, it said that at the same time it goes without saying that irrelevant and repetitive arguments need to be avoided.

Justice Brijesh Sethi who passed the order retires on November 30 this year. Justice Sethi stated, "the judicial discipline demands that the Judge should do his duty and must not succumb to pessimism and it is not expected from him to sit leisurely with his pen down and to say that he will not hear the cases because the record is voluminous and the time at his disposal is limited. It will be a folly not to make an attempt and to sit idle abdicating one's duty. It is advisable to perform one's duty irrespective of the fact whatever conclusion the petitions reach. This Court, therefore, will not fail in its duty and expects all the learned counsels to cooperate and assist this Court in deciding the matters expeditiously."

He further added that "no doubt there may be delay in filing the applications for early hearing; no doubt the documents are voluminous in nature; no doubt the evidence runs into thousands of pages; no doubt one of the judgment also runs into 1552 pages, but that does not mean that this should deter this court in hearing the criminal leave petitions". Justice Sethi while allowing the applications moved for early hearing of CBI and ED, listed the matter for October 5, 2020 at 02:30 P.M. for hearing on day to day basis till further orders.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered day-to-day hearing in the 2G appeal case while allowing the plea of CBI and ED seeking early hearing on their appeal against the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. All the respondents in the matter including former Telecom Minister A Raja, businessman Shahid Balwa and others had strongly opposed the application of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for early hearing in the 2G appeal case in Delhi High Court.

Justice Brijesh Sethi, who is hearing the appeal of ED and CBI against the trial court order which acquitted all the accused in the 2G case, had recently issued notice to all respondents to file reply on the early hearing plea filed by the CBI and (ED). (ANI)