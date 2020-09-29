Spain's social protection measures cost 22 bln euros between April-September

Spain's social protection measures cost 22 bln euros between April-SeptemberReuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:27 IST
The cost of Spain's COVID-19 social-protection measures, including the ERTE furlough scheme, reached 22 billion euros ($25.75 billion) between April and September, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Tuesday.
The full package of measures could cost an additional 1 billion euros per month beyond September, he told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.8545 euros)