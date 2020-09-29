Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says it is opposed to India’s infrastructure development at borders in Ladakh

China on Tuesday voiced its opposition to India undertaking infrastructure development for military purposes in the border areas of Ladakh, and maintained that both countries should avoid any activities that might complicate the situation upsetting the consensus reached between them to ease the situation.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:59 IST
China says it is opposed to India’s infrastructure development at borders in Ladakh

China on Tuesday voiced its opposition to India undertaking infrastructure development for military purposes in the border areas of Ladakh, and maintained that both countries should avoid any activities that might complicate the situation upsetting the consensus reached between them to ease the situation. “China has not recognised Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by the Indian side”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing here while replying to a question by a western media journalist that India was prioritising construction of high altitude road network on its border with China in the Ladakh region.

It may be recalled that when China first expressed its opposition to India’s move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh, a day after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories on August 5, 2019, the then External Affairs Ministry spokesperson had said India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise. “We are opposed to conducting infrastructure development for military purposes in the border area. Based on the two sides' consensus no side should engage in the border areas in any activities that might complicate the situation to avoid undermining efforts by the two sides to ease the situation”, Wang said.

To another question on reports that China has carried out massive development of border infrastructure, Wang said reports released by “some institutions” stating that China has built new military bases on its side is “completely false”. “First some institutions once released the so-called information on new military bases or facilities China has built on its side. Such reports are completely false. They are driven by ulterior motives”, he said.

“Second China consistently and strictly abides by the agreements signed with the Indian side. We are committed to maintaining peace and stability along the border with India and at the same time we firmly safeguard our sovereignty, territorial integrity and security”, he added. Wang said that for a long time China has been conducting activities on its side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and they have always complied with relevant agreements.

“We hope the Indian side to work for the same purpose, together with China to achieve the cooling of temperature on the ground and to prevent adding complex factors to the concerted efforts by the two sides to ease the situation”, he said. India and China are locked in a nearly five-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

After marathon 14-hour talks between India and China at the Corps Commander level on September 21, both sides released a joint statement saying the two countries had decided to stop sending more troops to the frontline in eastern Ladakh. The joint statement had also stated that both sides will enhance communication to avoid misunderstandings and also implement the five-point consensus reached by their foreign ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Moscow on September 10.PTI KJV GSN GSN GSN

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to IWAI

Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday delivered two Roll on Roll Off RO-RO vessels to Inland Waterways Authority of India IWAI, which is a part of the order for a series of 10 vessels. In a statement, CSL said the 56 metre long Ro-Ro Vessel is bui...

Brazil's Bolsonaro defends aid for poor as fiscal fears hit markets again

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro took to social media on Tuesday to hit back at accusations his government is using accounting gimmicks to fund a new minimum income program without breaking its spending cap, its most important fiscal rule.B...

State television: Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nations top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died Tuesday. He was 91. In a M...

Sellers keen to invest in hiring, infra for festive season: Amazon India

A large section of sellers are keen on investing in hiring staff and ramping up infrastructure ahead of festive season, Amazon India said on Tuesday. Amazon India had commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study to gauge expectations of SMBs sma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020