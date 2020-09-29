Canada will impose sanctions on Belarus president, other senior officials
Canada is imposing sanctions against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and 10 other senior officials for committing human rights violations, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Canada, which announced the sanctions in coordination with Britain, said the measures were part of a broader diplomatic effort to support the people of Belarus.Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:30 IST
More than 12,000 people have been arrested, and hundreds remain in jail, since Lukashenko was declared the landslide winner of an Aug. 9 presidential election that the opposition denounced as rigged.
"Since the fraudulent presidential elections in August 2020, the Government of Belarus has conducted a systematic campaign of repression and state-sponsored violence against public protests and the activities of opposition groups," said the statement. Canada, which announced the sanctions in coordination with Britain, said the measures were part of a broader diplomatic effort to support the people of Belarus.
