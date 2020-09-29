Left Menu
ESIC issues guidelines for COVID-19 safety measures at workplace

ESIC provides comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:43 IST
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday issued guidelines for COVID-19 safety measures at workplace. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar jointly released the safe workplace guidelines for industry & establishments to combat the pandemic, a labour ministry statement said.

The guidelines have been prepared as a comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to use them to help identify risk levels of the pandemic at individual workplace settings and to determine appropriate control measures. On this occasion, Gangwar urged the business community and workforce to follow the guidelines to stop the spread of the pandemic and maintain the continuity of the business activities.

NITI Aayog member V K Paul said the workplace guidelines are of great significance in curbing the spread of COVID-19 to industrial workforce. Paul was instrumental in the preparation of the guidelines. The health minister also urged industries and establishments to adhere to the safety guidelines and to make necessary modifications/changes at workplaces and process accordingly to maintain continuity in business activities with keeping workforce safe.

ESIC provides comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc. It is covering about 3.49 crore of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries.

The ESI scheme is implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union Territories..

