Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan govt to introduce multiple amendments to 20A Constitution Amendment Bill: AG to court

Sri Lankan Attorney General Dappula de Livera on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the government will introduce multiple amendments to the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president, according to a media report.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:44 IST
Sri Lankan govt to introduce multiple amendments to 20A Constitution Amendment Bill: AG to court

Sri Lankan Attorney General Dappula de Livera on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the government will introduce multiple amendments to the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president, according to a media report. Livera informed the court when petitions challenging the draft 20A Amendment Bill were taken up for consideration, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The court will continue the hearing in the matter tomorrow, the report said. A total of 39 petitions have been filed so far in the Supreme Court against the controversial bill which was tabled in Parliament by the government.

Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya has appointed a five-member bench of the Supreme Court to hear the petitions and the first day of hearing was on Tuesday. The attorney general said that the amendments will be introduced during the committee stage debate in Parliament on the draft 20A bill, it said.

The government on September 2 gazetted 20A, the new proposed legislation that would replace the 19th Amendment introduced in 2015 that curtailed the powers of the President and strengthened the role of Parliament. The apex court has 3 weeks from September 22 to determine if the proposed amendment would be consistent or ultra virus of the Constitution.

Among the petitioners are the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the main Tamil minority party TNA. All petitions have taken the common ground that the 20A if enacted would impinge on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The SJB petition has argued that the amendment could only become law if it would be passed with two thirds majority in Parliament and if approved in a referendum. The party's lawyers said that the 20A violates the principles of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The SJB led a noisy demonstration inside the parliamentary chamber when it was presented. They stressed that 20A would pave the way for autocracy. The 20A is meant to annul the 19A which was seen as a pro-democracy, good governance amendment which called for checks and balances in the presidential system while making Parliament more powerful.

The 19A was seen as the most progressive pro-democracy reformist move since Sri Lanka came to be governed under the all-powerful executive presidency in 1978. The 20th Amendment proposes to restore full legal immunity to the President, removing the provisions made in the 19A to take legal action against the President.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected with a mandate to abolish the 19A. During the last November's presidential elections and last month's parliamentary elections, Rajapaksa said that the 19A had made governance difficult as it created a rift between the executive president and prime minister.

He was also critical of the 19A provision which barred dual citizens from contesting elections. He had to renounce his US citizenship to contest the presidential election in November last.

His younger brother and SLPP founder and its National Organiser, Basil Rajapaksa, is a dual citizen of the US and Sri Lanka. There are five from the Rajapaksa family already in the government..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Kuwaits Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the countrys cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf A...

MP: 2 Rly engineers accused of rape dismissed from service

The services of two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway accused of raping a 22-year-old woman were terminated on Tuesday by higher authorities for indulging in immoral activities and violating service rules, officials s...

On CBI, ED plea, Delhi HC allows early hearing in 2G case

While allowing early hearing in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday remarked that the judge must not succumb to pessimism and it is not expected from him to sit leisurely with his pen down and to say that he wil...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020