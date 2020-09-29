Pak Army opens fire, shells 3 sectors along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said this prompted the Indian Army to retaliate befittingly.

"The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district this afternoon," a defence spokesman said. At about 1715 hours, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, he said, adding the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

The exchanges are going on when the reports came in. Earlier, at about 0430 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector, the defence spokesman said.

Several animals suffered injuries in the shelling in Balnoi area, officials said. The Pakistan Army has violated ceasefire 47 times this month so far.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, was injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops used heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said. On September 2, one JCO was killed by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.