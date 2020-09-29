Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amnesty halts India operations, cites freezing of accounts on 'unfounded' allegations

The Home Ministry said the Amnesty International had received permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) only once and that too 20 years ago, on December 19, 2000. Since then the organisation, despite its repeated applications, has been denied FCRA approval by successive governments since as per law it is not eligible for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:34 IST
Amnesty halts India operations, cites freezing of accounts on 'unfounded' allegations

Amnesty International on Tuesday said it is halting all its activities in India due to freezing of its accounts and claimed that it is being subjected to an 'incessant witch-hunt' over unfounded and motivated allegations. The Home Ministry, responding, said Amnesty International's statement was unfortunate, exaggerated and far from the truth.

The ministry said all the "glossy statements" about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power are nothing but a "ploy to divert attention" from their activities which are in clear contravention of laid down Indian laws. Amnesty India, in a statement, said the organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.

"The complete freezing of Amnesty International India's bank accounts by Government of India which it came to know on 10 September 2020, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt," it said. The government has said that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funds illegally.

In 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at the headquarters of Amnesty International in Bangalore. The raids were conducted for an alleged violation of the foreign exchange act. The Home Ministry said the Amnesty International had received permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) only once and that too 20 years ago, on December 19, 2000.

Since then the organisation, despite its repeated applications, has been denied FCRA approval by successive governments since as per law it is not eligible for it. However, in order to circumvent the FCRA regulations, Amnesty UK remitted large amounts of money to four entities registered in India by classifying it as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). A significant amount of foreign money was also remitted to Amnesty (India) without MHA's approval under the FCRA.

"This mala fide rerouting of money was in contravention of extant legal provisions," it said. Owing to these illegal practices of Amnesty, the previous government had also rejected the repeated applications of Amnesty to receive funds from overseas, the Home Ministry said.

This had led Amnesty to suspend its India operations once during that period as well. The BJP on Tuesday alleged Amnesty International is involved in "multiple illegalities" and it has no right to lecture on propriety.

"Any organization can function in India, but it has to be within its legal ambit. Wearing a veil of honesty and acting in bad faith is not something we will permit to Indian or foreign organisations," BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said. Amnesty India has claimed in the statement that the attacks on it and other outspoken human rights organisations, activists and human rights defenders are only an extension of the various "repressive policies and sustained assault by the government on those who speak truth to power".

"This is latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations by Government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations," Amnesty International India said. Amnesty International India said it stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws.

"For human rights work in India, it operates through a distinct model of raising funds domestically. More than four million Indians have supported Amnesty International India's work in the last eight years and around 100,000 Indians have made financial contributions," the organisation said. These contributions evidently cannot have any relation with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and the fact that the government is now portraying this lawful fundraising model as money-laundering is evidence that the overbroad legal framework is maliciously activated when human rights activists and groups challenge the government's grave inactions and excesses, it alleged.

"Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt by the Enforcement Directorate and Government of India to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India," Avinash Kumar, the executive director of Amnesty International India, said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...

Struggling Bhojpuri actor ends life in Mumbai

A 26-year-old struggling Bhojpuri actor allegedly took his own life inside his rented flat in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Akshay Utkarsh was found hanging in his room by his woman friend who shared the flat with him on lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020