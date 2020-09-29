Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinetReuters | Kuwait | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:52 IST
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the country's cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.
The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf Arab state's constitution the crown prince automatically becomes emir and assumes power after taking oath in parliament.
