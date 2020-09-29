Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjab's Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, Dinkar Gupta said.

He said the gang had committed a large number of armed robberies and dacoities in the Malwa region, including in Moga, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Faridkot and Ferozepur. Investigations are on and the police are making efforts to arrest the remaining gang members, Gupta said in a statement.

Police have registered an FIR under provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act against all the accused, he said. During investigations, the gang members have confessed that they had earlier attempted an armed robbery in the area of old grain market, Moga, and injured a rice commission agent, Rajesh Kumar, the officer said.