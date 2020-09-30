Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanon's Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it. Speaking in a video to the United Nations General Assembly, pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netanyahu warned the depot in the Jnah neighbourhood was "where the next explosion could take place".

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 03:37 IST
Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanon's Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it.

Speaking in a video to the United Nations General Assembly, pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netanyahu warned the depot in the Jnah neighbourhood was "where the next explosion could take place". Lebanon has been pushed to breaking point by a financial meltdown and a massive August blast at Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people. Authorities have said highly explosive ammonium nitrate detonated after being kept in poor storage for years. Hezbollah has denied any involvement.

"I say to the people of Jnah ... You've got to protest this. Because if this thing explodes, it's another tragedy," Netanyahu said. "Iran and Hezbollah have deliberately put you and your families in grave danger... You should tell them, tear these depots down." A photo displayed by Netanyahu during his speech, purporting to show the entrance to a missile factory, was taken on the ground in Beirut, suggesting an Israeli intelligence asset provided it.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah denied the existence of missile sites on Tuesday, accusing Netanyahu of trying to provoke Lebanese against the Shi'ite movement. Shortly after Netanyahu's speech, Hezbollah's media centre took a large group of journalists on a tour of what it said was the site, on a crowded residential street in Jnah. In the building, described by Hezbollah as a factory, there were machines used to cut metal and some gas cylinders.

"There's not a speck of what Netanyahu said in this factory. This is a private factory that makes metal pieces, with laser cutting machines and such, that's all," said Mohammad Rammal, who said he runs the factory. "These are lies, what more can I say?" Heavily armed Hezbollah and Israel last fought a month-long war in 2006.

Speaking later on Tuesday to the General Assembly, Iranian diplomat Mohammad Reza Sahraei denied what he called Netanyahu's "baseless and unfounded allegations." The Israeli military said in a statement it had reported the site, and others "numerous times, both to the U.N. and additional diplomatic networks, as well as via various media channels." It urged the Lebanese government to intervene.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a 12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available ...

Stopgap bill funding U.S government through Dec. 11 advances in Senate

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, with final passage of the measure expected on the deadline, Wednesday.Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday. The l...

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanons Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it.Speaking in a video to the United Nations Gen...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020