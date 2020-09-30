Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

During the past several decades, North Korea has done “everything possible” to safeguard peace and security on the Korean peninsula, the country’s representative told the UN high-level General Debate on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 30-09-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 04:20 IST
Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

“Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal” of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the “nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated”.

He maintained that “cutting-edge military hardware”, including stealth fighters, on the Korean peninsula are being “directly aimed at the DPRK”.

Maintaining the rampantness of “high-handedness based on strength”, Mr. Song said that DPRK has obtained a “reliable and effective war deterrent for self-defense”.

Economic construction

The Ambassador underscored the need for economic construction to safeguard the State and its people.

Pointing out that this requires a favourable external environment, he assured that DPRK’s dignity was “as valuable as our own life” and would not be sold off.

Although the country has suffered considerable losses from natural disasters this year, North Korea is, by itself, “vigorously striving” to remove flood and typhoon damages in a short period of time, according to Mr. Song.

“The maneuvers of hostile forces to stifle the DPRK and other numerous difficulties will continue impeding our advance”, the Ambassador acknowledged, but “the struggle of the DPRK to overcome them and open up a road to prosperity by its own efforts will also be further intensified”.

Importance of multilateralism

The North Korean Ambassador stressed the importance of multilateralism to achieve peace, security and sustainable development in the world, saying it requires “cooperative relations among Member States based on recognizing different ideas, systems, cultures and values”.

“The time is gone when an individual country used to hold sway over the international politics unilaterally imposing its will upon the world”, he stated, adding that “multilateralism has become an irresistible global trend”.

And the UN is necessary to achieve a world, “free from domination, subordination, aggression and interference, Mr. Song said pointedly.
He underscored that the Organization “firmly adhere” to sovereign equality, mutual respect and impartiality while eliminating “biased and double-standard practices” in its activities and upheld that “the absolute majority” of States support building a peaceful and prosperous world based on multilateralism.

In closing, the Ambassador assured that DPRK will develop “good-neighborly and fraternal relations” with all countries that respect its sovereignty, while making “determined efforts to safeguard peace and security” of the region and the world at large.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debateRepublican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivot...

Napa Valley wineries menaced by wildfire, as second California blaze kills 3

Firefighters in Northern California on Tuesday struggled to make headway against two fast-moving, destructive wildfires, one threatening towns and wineries in Napa Valley and another that killed three people in the Cascade foothills closer ...

Ahead of their first debate, Biden releases his tax returns in challenge to Trump

Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to d...

Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets, in the executives first stock grant since 2011. Tim has brought unparalleled innova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020