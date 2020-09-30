Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

“Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal” of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the “nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated”.

He maintained that “cutting-edge military hardware”, including stealth fighters, on the Korean peninsula are being “directly aimed at the DPRK”.

Maintaining the rampantness of “high-handedness based on strength”, Mr. Song said that DPRK has obtained a “reliable and effective war deterrent for self-defense”.

Economic construction

The Ambassador underscored the need for economic construction to safeguard the State and its people.

Pointing out that this requires a favourable external environment, he assured that DPRK’s dignity was “as valuable as our own life” and would not be sold off.

Although the country has suffered considerable losses from natural disasters this year, North Korea is, by itself, “vigorously striving” to remove flood and typhoon damages in a short period of time, according to Mr. Song.

“The maneuvers of hostile forces to stifle the DPRK and other numerous difficulties will continue impeding our advance”, the Ambassador acknowledged, but “the struggle of the DPRK to overcome them and open up a road to prosperity by its own efforts will also be further intensified”.

Importance of multilateralism

The North Korean Ambassador stressed the importance of multilateralism to achieve peace, security and sustainable development in the world, saying it requires “cooperative relations among Member States based on recognizing different ideas, systems, cultures and values”.

“The time is gone when an individual country used to hold sway over the international politics unilaterally imposing its will upon the world”, he stated, adding that “multilateralism has become an irresistible global trend”.

And the UN is necessary to achieve a world, “free from domination, subordination, aggression and interference, Mr. Song said pointedly.

He underscored that the Organization “firmly adhere” to sovereign equality, mutual respect and impartiality while eliminating “biased and double-standard practices” in its activities and upheld that “the absolute majority” of States support building a peaceful and prosperous world based on multilateralism.

In closing, the Ambassador assured that DPRK will develop “good-neighborly and fraternal relations” with all countries that respect its sovereignty, while making “determined efforts to safeguard peace and security” of the region and the world at large.

