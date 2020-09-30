Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN council urges speedy halt to Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 30-09-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 06:05 IST
UN council urges speedy halt to Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

The UN Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday to immediately halt fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and urgently resume talks without preconditions. The UN's most powerful body strongly condemned the use of force and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' earlier call to immediately stop fighting, deescalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay.

The two neighbors have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled, and clashes have been frequent. The council expressed full support for “the central role” of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has been trying to mediate peace talks, and urged the sides “to work closely with them for an urgent resumption of dialogue without preconditions.” In a press statement read by the council president after closed consultations, members expressed concern concern at reports of “large scale military actions” and expressed regret at the loss of life and toll on the civilian population.

Five European council members — France, Germany, Britain, Belgium and Estonia — asked for the closed council meeting following the upsurge in fighting. U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed members on the current situation. Germany's deputy U.N. Ambassador Gunter Sautter called on neighboring states “to play a more constructive role in this regard and avoid everything that could further raise tensions,” according to the text of his remarks to the council which were released.

He said German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in phone calls that the conflict must be resolved on the principles of “non-use of force, territorial integrity and self-determination.” Estonia's U.N. ambassador Sven Jürgenson urged both sides in his remarks, which were also released, to respond to secretary-general Guterres' call on March 23, which he reiterated to world leaders last week, for a global cease-fire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. “We would like to remind that indirect participation in the conflict by an external parties is not acceptable and further escalates tensions in the region,” an apparent reference to Turkish forces' support for Azerbaijan.

At almost the same time the council was discussing Nagorno-Karabakh, diplomats from Azerbaijan and Armenia were trading accusations in the U.N. General Assembly about responsibility for the latest flare-up. The diplomats were exercising their right of reply to the prerecorded speeches by the leaders of both countries during the annual high-level meeting of world leaders held almost enitrely virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

First Trump-Biden debate begins in Cleveland

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are face-to-face in their first presidential debate, the most pivotal moment so far in an election that turns on a historic pandemic, racial unrest and an economy in shambles. The two are meetin...

No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden presidential debate in age of coronavirus

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The tw...

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in September - official PMI

Activity in Chinas services sector expanded at a faster pace in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Mana...

China's factory activity expands at a faster pace in Sept - official PMI

Chinas factory activity expanded at a faster pace in September, beating analysts expectations and bolstering the economic recovery as activity rebounds from the coronavirus shock. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index PMI ros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020