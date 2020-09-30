Hathras gang-rape case:PM calls for strict action, Adityanath set ups SIT

Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strict action against the accused, the Chief Minister's office said. Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member SIT to probe the gang-rape case, a day after the death of the 19-year-old woman in a Delhi hospital, and also asked for conducting the trial in a fast track court.

In a tweet, the chief minister's office said that the prime minister spoke with Adityanath over the case. "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has spoken on the Hathras incident and said that strict action should be taken against the culprits," the CMO said.

The woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests, and calls for justice. A senior official said an SIT has been constituted to probe the case. Secretary home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members. The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days' time, the official said.