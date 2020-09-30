Left Menu
Rape case: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:49 IST
Mumbai Police have issued summons to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with a rape case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh, an official said on Wednesday. Kashyap has been asked to appear before the Versova police here on Thursday for further probe into the case registered against him nine days back, the official said.

The Versova police registered an FIR against Kashyap on September 22 after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, the official said. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her in 2013.

On Tuesday, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap. After the meeting, Athawale told reporters that the governor said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), demanded that Kashyap be arrested. Athawale on Monday met Mumbai's joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with Ghosh, seeking action against the filmmaker.

The Union minister had also said his party will stage a protest if the police do not arrest Kashyap in a week. The Versova police last week registered the FIR against Kashyap under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

