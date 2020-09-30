UK looking at giving lawmakers a say on COVID-19 rules - minister

The British parliament could be given a say on new coronavirus rules, business minister Alok Sharma said, as the government faces growing anger over the restrictions.

"Colleagues are asking ... if there is some way, prior to decisions being made, whether they can be involved. And I know that is something we are looking at in government and we will put forward some suggestions," Sharma told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

Asked if there would be concessions, Sharma said: "We are having a look."