Goa CM hails Babri case verdict, says 'truth always wins'

"Truth Always Wins," said GoaChief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday after a special CBIcourt in Lucknow acquitted all accused in the Babri mosquedemolition case

Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-oldcase, CBI judge S K Yadav acquitted all the 32 accused,including BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi. The courtsaid there was no conclusive proof against them

Hailing the verdict, Sawant, who is currently in NewDelhi on an official trip, tweeted, "All the accused in#BabriDemolitionCase have been acquitted. Truth always wins!" The case relates to the demolition of the disputedstructure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on December 6, 1992.