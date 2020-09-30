Left Menu
Priyanka likely to visit Hathras Dalit family

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to meet the family members of the Hathras Dalit woman who succumbed to assault injuries at a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Priyanka likely to visit Hathras Dalit family
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI).

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to meet the family members of the Hathras Dalit woman who succumbed to assault injuries at a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to sources, Vadra spoke to the family members of the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men at Hathras on September 14, and assured them that she would visit their house.

"Planning is being done, she can go anytime," a source said. In a series of tweets, Vadra has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident.

"I want to ask some questions to the chief minister of UP - Who ordered to cremate the body of the victim, forcefully denying the family its right to do so? Where were you sleeping for the last 14 days? Why did not you act... What kind of chief minister are you," she tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday."I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," Gandhi said in her first two tweets on the issue on Wednesday. The 19-year-old was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi in a critical condition a day before she died. (ANI)

