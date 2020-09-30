Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq hopes US 'reconsiders' embassy closure, warns of danger

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:12 IST
Iraq hopes US 'reconsiders' embassy closure, warns of danger

Iraq's foreign minister on Wednesday said his country hopes the US will “reconsider” its decision to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad, as a group of ambassadors expressed their willingness to help Iraq tackle security challenges. Fuad Hussein spoke at a press conference amid a heated week, sparked by the U.S. warning that it was taking measures to close its embassy in Baghdad unless the Iraqi government took action to stop frequent rocket and improvised explosive device attacks by Iran-backed militias and rogue armed elements against the American presence in the country.

Hussein called the threat to close the U.S. Embassy “dangerous” because “there is a possibility that the American withdrawal from Baghdad will lead to other (embassy) withdrawals.” Rocket and mortar attacks have targeted the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to many foreign embassies, including the U.S. Embassy. These attacks have also targeted Baghdad's international airport, and a recent rocket attack intended for the airport struck a residential home, killing six Iraqi civilians, all women and children. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the embassy closure warning to Iraq's President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in separate phone calls last week.

A U.S. official said the warning was not an imminent ultimatum. But some Iraqi officials appear to be under the impression it may coincide with the expiry of the latest Iran sanctions waiver in two months time. Iraq desperately needs the waivers to import Iranian energy. The U.S. official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. In the press conference, Hussein said: “We hope that the U.S. government and American administration will reconsider this decision. ... Because the decision is a wrong one, it was taken at the wrong time and the wrong place." He said it would also send a message to the armed groups and extremists perpetuating the attacks that they were effective in reaching their political aims.

He said Iraq acknowledged the domestic climate in the U.S. ahead of the November presidential election, which might have precipitated the warning. But he said the new Iraqi government — barely in office four months — was taking measures. “It is the government's duty to take action and it has taken some actions,” he said, naming security measures in the Green Zone and the airport.

His comments came after a group of 25 ambassadors and charges d'affaires in Iraq released a statement in support of the Iraqi government and stability in the country, which was issued following a meeting with al-Kadhimi. In Wednesday's statement — which included ambassadors from the U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia and Canada — the diplomatic envoys expressed “deep concern” at the rise in the number of attacks against diplomatic missions in Iraq.

They welcomed the actions taken by al-Kadhimi, including recent security operations and heightened security around the airport, and encouraged more measures to consolidate forces within the Green Zone. “As friends of Iraq, we also expressed our willingness to help Iraq in addressing these security challenges,” the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court dismisses plea seeking removal of mosque

A Mathura court on Wednesday dismissed the plea seeking the removal of a mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna here, the petitioners counsel said. We will move the upper court as several pertinent issues have not been considered by the...

Union minister Jitendra Singh throws open development works worth Rs 73 Cr in J&K

Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated 23 road and bridge projects worth around Rs 73 crore in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The projects involve a road ...

Sierra Leone anti-graft body summons ex-president Koroma for questioning

Sierra Leones anti-corruption body has summoned former President Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning under oath over allegations of graft while in office, it said on Wednesday.The summons by the anti-graft commission is the latest move in a c...

Delhi reports 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases, 41 deaths

A total of 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the national capital on Wednesday. The national capital also reported 3,965 recoveries on Wednesday.The total count of coronavirus cases in Delhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020