Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi expresses outrage over spl CBI court judgment in Babri demolition case

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed outrage over the judgment of a CBI court in Lucknow acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case and demanded that the central investigating agency go for an appeal.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:10 IST
Owaisi expresses outrage over spl CBI court judgment in Babri demolition case

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed outrage over the judgment of a CBI court in Lucknow acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case and demanded that the central investigating agency go for an appeal. Calling the judgement "obnoxious", he claimed it was 'contrary' tothe Supreme Court'sobservations in its verdict on November 9 last year that the demolition of the Babri mosque was acalculated act of destroying a public place of worship and aviolation of rule of law.

...If the Supreme Court says that egregious violation of rule of law, was masjid sacrificed on December 6 (1992) by any magic ? Were the idols kept bymagic in 1949? Were the locks opened when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister by magic? Thats why I say that todays judgement is contrary to what the Supreme Court said, he told reporters here. Questioning how there was no conspiracy behind the pulling down of the structure, he asked who had called for the huge gathering of people and who facilitaed it.

Isnt it true that the CBI charge-sheet said that then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh said rok construction par hai, destruction par nahi hai' (curbs are on construction, not destruction), Owaisi said. Maintaining that all these were facts, he sought to know how all the accused have been exonerated.

As a "proud Indian Muslim", he had felt helpless and humiliated when the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 and he felt the same today, Owaisi said, alleging justice had been denied on the matter since 1950. Terming the CBI court's ruling as "obnoxious," Owaisi said the CBI must appeal against the judgement to protect its independence.

He would also urgethe All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to challenge the 'strange' judgement which rewarded those who created the issue of Ram mandir. "Thisjudgement satisfies the collective consciousness of Hindutva and its followers and ideology, the AIMIM leader said.

Responding to the judgement, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it has "brought out the truth". It proved wrong the conspiracy theory carried out by some for decades, he said.

"The judgment is a slap on the face of those who indulged in minority appeasement," Kumar said.PTI SJRGDK VS VS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish welcome baby girl

American actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are now parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday local time, saying she and her Jumanji The Next Level star husband welcomed daughter Kaor...

AgniKul Cosmos inks agreement with Alaska Aerospace

Chennai, Sep 30 PTI AgniKul Cosmos, a city-based start up incubated at IIT, Madras, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Alaska Aerospace Corporation in the U.S. for the test launch of Agnibaan launch vehicle. AgniKul Cosmos is...

31.4% spring slide for a US economy likely to shrink in 2020

The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession...

Migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in

Hundreds of migrants hoping to reach the European Union are sheltering in forests and ruined former factory buildings near Bosnias border with Croatia, with the cold setting in and conditions becoming more miserable.On a cold Wednesday morn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020