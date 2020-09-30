Assaulted by Delhi cops when asked about Hathras victim's body at Safdarjung hospital: AAP MLA

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday claimed he was "kicked and slapped" by senior Delhi Police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at the Safdarjung hospital here. Delhi Police refused to comment on the allegation.

Dutt told reporters that he was at the hospital and when he sought to know the whereabouts of the victim's body, he was allegedly taken to a room and assaulted. "They took me to a room by pulling my collar and there I was slapped and kicked by the SHO, ACP and DCP. If this is the treatment given to an elected representative then think about the common man," Dutt, MLA from Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar assembly constituency, said.

He demanded action against the police officials who allegedly assaulted him. Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also demanded an FIR against the local SHO, ACP, DCP and other Delhi Police officials who allegedly manhandled and assaulted Dutt for questioning the police action in the Hathras gang rape case.

"The victim was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital. AAP leaders, including Dutt and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, were also present at the Safdarjung Hospital. We suddenly found a car without a number plate at the spot. This car was there to carry the dead body of the survivor. Objecting to this act, Ajay Dutt intervened and questioned the police," he said. "Thereafter, the DCP manhandled Dutt, who is an elected representative from Delhi. Bharadwaj also confirmed that the police used caste slurs against the elected representatives of Delhi. If the attitude of the police is such towards the elected representatives of Delhi, then we can imagine what it could be with the common people," Pal alleged.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, by four men on September 14. She succumbed to injuries on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Pal said the Aam Aadmi Party demanded an independent probe in the case by the CBI.

"We do not have any confidence in the UP Police regarding this matter. The AAP demands a speedy trial of the case. We also demand that the UP government must give Rs 2 crore to the family and a government job to a family member," he added..