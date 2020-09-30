Left Menu
BJP MP seeks action against officials who cremated rape victim's body against family's wishes

Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Wednesday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government led by his party leader Yogi Adityanath take "strict action" against officials responsible for the hasty cremation of the Hathras gangrape victim.

Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Wednesday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government led by his party leader Yogi Adityanath take "strict action" against officials responsible for the hasty cremation of the Hathras gangrape victim. In a letter to UP Chief Minister Adityanath, Hans also requested that his government should ensure that justice is provided to the victim and that no one would dare to commit such an act in future.

"Clarification should be sought from those officers who without consent of the family cremated their daughter in a hasty manner at 2 AM (Wednesday). If any officer is found guilty, strict action should be taken against them," he wrote. Hans, who represents the north-west Delhi reserved constituency, also said in the letter the Hathras gangrape "shocked" him and the entire country, and he hoped the culprits will be "taught a lesson" so that a message is sent across the nation that any injustice to women will not be tolerated.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras. The woman was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was gangraped on September14 and received severe injuries, following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The four accused have already been arrested.

The woman's body was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police "forced" them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, told PTI that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The Uttar Pradesh Police took the victim's body and her family members back to the state from the hospital on Tuesday night..

